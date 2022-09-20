Kwara United Football Club Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, has assured that the team would qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup ahead of their opponent, RSB Berkane of Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara United played out a goalless draw against AS Douanes of Niger Republic in Niamey, on Sunday in the second leg to progress to the next round on a 3-0 aggregate.

The team had defeated the Niamey-based team 3-0 in the first leg at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Titiloye stated this when the team returned to Nigeria on Monday night from Niamey.

He said that preparations have begun for the crucial first leg match against Cup holders, RSB Berkane of Morocco on Oct. 9 in Lagos.

The chairman said that the team would play some friendly matches in Ilorin and Ijebu-Ode before returning to Lagos for the crucial match.

Titiloye commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Kwara Football Association, supporters, SWAN and other stakeholders for their support for the club.(NAN)

