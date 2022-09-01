The entry of top singers, Burna Boy, St. Seii, Asa, Simi and others to Spotify charts with their projects, has made July see tons of newly released projects from the Nigerian music industry.

In this journey which began in January to the mid-year, most Nigerian top artistes have released their most anticipated projects this year, keeping the charts going and busy.

At the beginning of the year, Asa released her “V” album, which carries a slight innovation that cuts across Asa’s artistry.

She has always been known for music realism attached with pickable and relatable storytelling plus immersive songwriting which has bagged her numerous recognitions.

Asa’s listeners and demography are for a more mature set, now she taps into expansion and most especially tops Spotify charts upon release.

Simi also came through with TBH, Overall, “To Be Honest” doesn’t break any new ground. In terms of quality, all the songs appeared to be at the same level which is either a good thing or a bad thing depending on how you look at it.

However, “To Be Honest”, is strikingly Simi and that might be enough for some listeners and it also tops Spotify charts.

The past three quarters saw Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, dropped his most anticipated sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

The new album, titled after the Nigerian star’s real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, features a long list of appearances from across the globe topping Spotify charts.

Nigerian singer and songwriter St. Seii, also set a trajectory with his EP Bittersweet as he explores adaptability and capacity with the new trend, roping the charts also in August.

Other Nigerian artistes also made their mark on the Spotify charts with their projects so far in 2022.

