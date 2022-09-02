From left: Mrs Grace Ewewie, Area Manager, Island; Mrs Victoria Oboh, Head of Operations, Bukka Hut; Hon. (Engr) Gbolahan. O. Yishawu, Lagos State House Of Assembly, Eti Osa II Constituency member; Mrs Precious Bulus, Restaurant Manager; Mr Teslim Ogunsesan, Head of Projects; Mrs Ifeoluwa Kolade, Head of Customer Experience during the opening in Lagos.

Bukka Hut Restaurant, a leading Nigerian quick-service restaurant famed for serving a wide variety of delicious and healthy Nigerian cuisines, has opened a second outlet in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The new outlet located at the newly constructed commercial hub; Ikoyi Plaza, opened its doors to customers on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

“Bukka Hut as a brand is committed to its vision of transforming lives. This outlet is the third one we’re opening this year, in line with our growth and transformation goals and as we expand our reach in new locations, our promise to our customers remains to consistently meet and surpass their expectations in terms of food quality and exceptional customer service” the Head of Operations, Bukka Hut, Mrs Victoria Oboh said.

Oboh who represented the managing director at the event added that the success of the company for the past 11 years can be attributed to a strong and dedicated team who make efforts to provide superior service to the brand’s growing customer base and patronage.

She also pointed out that the new outlet would accommodate the growing demand for tasty homemade Nigerian meals and outdoor catering services within Ikoyi and its environs.

Also speaking, a member representing Eti Osa II Constituency in the Lagos State House Of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, commended the company’s efforts toward sustaining consistency in service delivery and satisfying customers’ expectations.

