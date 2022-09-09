THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of politicking with human lives over the unfortunate September 4 building collapse.

The party, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Seye Oladejo faulted the PDP for dancing on the grave of the victims in the name of politics.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the heartless, irresponsible, mindless and insensitive politicking with human lives by the Lagos State PDP over the unfortunate September 4 building collapse.

While we, as a responsible and responsive government empathize with the victims of the incident, we do not lack the political will to be decisive according to the rules of law.

“The Lagos State government has not hesitated to investigate the cause of such incidents and wield the big stick where necessary.

“While there may still be a few bad eggs in the sector who continue to circumvent the system, we remain committed to its complete sanitation.

“It is unacceptable, devilish and uncivilized for the PDP to celebrate the incident and dance on the grave of the victims in the name of politics.

“Lagos State Government remains resolutely committed to the protection of lives and property of all Lagosians.

“We will continue to do our utmost as the regulatory body for all manner of construction while we all as citizens also have a duty to comply with all rules and regulations.

“The childish call for the resignation of the governor is, to put it mildly, in bad taste. It reflects the palpable fear of the opposition of the imminent characteristic defeat during the coming elections.

“While no society anywhere in the world is immune to disasters, the ultimate remains the response of the leadership. The response of the state government to emergencies has attracted applause from discerning Lagosians, who are convinced that the government remains committed to all that will make life more meaningful and abundant for its citizens.

“The reference to Mr Governor’s trip is puerile and infantile, even with the low standards of PDP. The Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat was at the site. So were other senior officials, who ensured that the search-and-rescue operation went on unhindered.

“The opposition should not gloat over the misfortune of the people they seek to govern.”

