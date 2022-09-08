Datti Baba Ahmed

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Dr Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, has paid a condolence visit to both the victims of Beruet market where a three-storey building collapsed at the Computer Village and the Kantin Kwari market where rainfall and flood destroyed properties in Kano.

Yusuf Datti was ably received at the Kano Airport by the Kano state Gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party Engr Bashir , the North West Geopolitical zone coordinator Mr Hafiz Bello, the Kano state Coordinator Engr Abdulahmeed Abdulahi, and other members of PeterDatti Global Network.

He thanked members of the group for finding time to welcome him and for their huge mobilization as they strongly believe in the PeterDatti course to rebrand Nigeria. Interestingly, to make it an enviable country in the comity of nations.

Speaking on his arrivals at both markets, the vice presidential candidate expressed shock at the magnitude of collapse and destruction of properties of innocent marketers. The marketers he said, left their homes to seek for daily bread in their shops.

He enjoined the Kano state government to carry out a proper investigation as to ascertain the cause of the incident.

He commiserates with the dead victim’s family members and pray for quick recovery on the injured.

‘I bring good message of hope from my principal and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi to condole and sympathize with you on this heinous act that has befallen you, indeed all of us and the country at large. Mr Peter Obi sent his warmth greetings to you, he commiserates with you and pray God to grant the family members who lost their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. He prayed God to heal the injured faster so that they can reunite with their family members in no distance time,’ he said.

He made huge cash donations to the victims at both markets to aide them pick up their businesses once again.

Earlier, the Vice Presidential candidate paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Emir of Kano His Eminence Ado Bayero where he intimidated him on the reason for his visit to sympathize with victims at both markets.

On his part, the Emir thanked Yusuf Datti for the visit and prayed God to grant him and his principal Mr Peter Obi their heart desires to rebrand Nigeria.

Meanwhile The Global Coordinator of PPGN Michael Chukwujekwu PhD and all the Regional, National and states coordinators has also joined Mr Peter Obi, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmade, Engr Bashir the Gubernatorial candidate for Labour Party and all Nigerians to sympathise with the market victims, and Kano state.

