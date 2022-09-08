.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night said that he received with immense sadness news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu was quoted as saying, “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

President Buhari said he “welcomes Your Majesty’s ascension to the throne in line with tradition and prays King Charles the Third’s reign will witness the continuing robust and sisterly relations between our two nations.”

