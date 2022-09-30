By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has awarded the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the Deputy President of the Senate and Delta APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to President Buhari, the award given to Senator Omo- Agege who represents Delta Central was due to his immense contribution to lawmaking, oversight and representation.

According to the letter conveying the national award to Senator Omo-Agege, the President approved the honour to him in the exercise of his power as enshrined in the National Honours Act No 5 of 1964.

In a statement yesterday by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Yomi Odunuga, the conferment notice was signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

The CFR award, according to the letter, will be formally conferred on Omo-Agege at a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The letter read in part, “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CFR (Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic)”.

Odunuga said, “Senator Omo-Agege has to his credit over 30 bills including the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State (Establishment) Bill which has since been signed into law by President Buhari. Others are the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, Sexual Harassment Bill, Dormant Account Funds Management Bill, National Industrial Court Act (Amendment) Bill, Court of Appeal Act (Amendment) Bill, National Social Security Commission Bill, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Act 2020 (Amendment) Bill, National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, 2019 (co-sponsored with Senators Abubakar Kyari and Kabiru Gaya) several constitution alteration bills, among others.

“The federal lawmaker has also attracted numerous projects to his senatorial district. These include the establishment of Nigeria Defence Space School; Nigerian Law School Campus; establishment and construction of Oil and Gas Industrial Park, Sanubi (with an independent power plant to power Orogun, Eku, Abraka etc. with 24/7 uninterrupted power supply); construction of NDPHC/NIPPS Injection Substation and a host of others.

“In the same token, the federal legislator has influenced projects beyond his constituency namely: the construction of classrooms, hostels, e- Library and Administrative Block at Saint George’s Obinomba, Ukwani Local Government Area, construction of Asaba-Ugbolu-Illah-Ebu Road; installation of solar powered street lights in Agbor, Utagba-Uno, Abbi, Onicha Olona, all in Delta North Senatorial District as well as installation of solar powered street lights in Koko, Oporoza Town, Okerenkoko, Oleh in Delta South Senatorial District.

“He also facilitated the provision of furniture for primary and secondary schools in Isoko North and South Local Government Areas; construction and renovation of Nana Palace and Museum, Koko, Warri North Local Government Area among others.”

