.

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe.

President Muhammadu Buhari attended the wedding fatiha of the Son of Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Saturday in Gombe.

The President was represented by the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha at the wedding celebration which was attended by APC Presidential Candidate, Senator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, nine Governors, National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other top Government Functionaries.

Those in attendance are the Chairman of Governors Forum, Dr. Fayose Kayode who is also the Governor of Ekiti, Chairman of North East Governors Forum, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is also the Governor of Borno state, Chairman of APC Governors Forum, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu who is the Governor of Kebbi State, National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu who was a former Governor of Nassarawa State, former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adamu Oshimole who was a former Governor of Edo State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State and Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa state respectively.

Others are Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe State Deputy, Senators, members of diplomatic Corps, Members of the Houses of Representatives, captains of industry, members of State House of Assembly, politicians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, various women Groups, Youths organizations, and members of the public attend the glamorous wedding fatiha of Architect Misbahu Inuwa Yahaya, the first son of the Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and Barrister Amira Babayo.

The marriage which was contracted by the Chief Imam of Gombe Central Mosque, Barrister Aliyu Hammari while a notable son of Gombe,

Alhaji Akwu Adamu gave out Barrister Amira Babayo to the Representative of the groom, the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar 111 who also delegated the Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abduladira Abubakar after the pronouncement of the sum N100,000.

Vanguard gathered that the wedding fatiha was a carnival of sorts with different continental dishes served to guests with melodious relics to entertain the dignitaries.

RELATED NEWS