.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) on Tuesday postponed the already scheduled Local government council election to October 2023.

The exercise initially scheduled to hold on May 24, 2023, was moved to Saturday, October 21, 2023 following budgetary concerns.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Mike Ushie made the development known, Tuesday in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen.

“We wish to commend all Political Parties and stakeholders on the sense of

maturity exercised at the commencement of Electoral activities towards the 2023 Local Government Council Election the State.

“The Commission after extensive consultation with critical stakeholders, with due sense of humility and in keeping with the provisions of section 24(2), 2022 Electoral Act as amended, announces the reschedule of the Election activities in the State.

“The new date for the 2023 Local Government Council Election is now on

Saturday, 21 October, 2023.

“The Reschedule is due to budgetary concerns as the approved 2023 Local Government Council Election budget is captured in the 2023 appropriation with no supplementary provision in the 2022 budget.

“Political Parties are to sign and collect copies of the rescheduled timetable at the Commission Headquarters, Calabar.

“Election guidelines as published remains unchanged.All Political Parties, Stakeholders and the general public are to be guided accordingly,” he stated.

RELATED NEWS