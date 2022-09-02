…Says misconception, distortion of History bane of Nigeria’s political growth

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Centre for Research and Historical Documentation, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria popularly called Arewa House has argued that the British did not create Nigeria but succeeded in dividing the country.

Director of Arewa House, Dr.Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu said in Kaduna on Friday that the misconception and distortion of history is a major reason affecting the political growth of Nigeria.

‘It is not true that the British created Nigeria but the British created regions basically to divide Nigeria which they succeeded along regional lines,” he said.

While speaking at a press conference ahead of the 3rd lecture series of the Arewa House scheduled for the 10th of September, 2022 with the theme; “Contemporary Nigeria politics and the ghost of the politics of independence struggles,” Dr.Aliyu said the lecture would be delivered by Professor Alkasim Abba from the History Department of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“The topic becomes imperative in view of the agitation for the breakup of the country and the political development that has taken place during the independence struggle.”

“There is a lot of confusion, contradiction and misconception of history, so as an authority and erudite scholar in history, the speaker is expected to come and clear the misconception in the political history of Nigeria, relating to the issue of regionalism which emanated and how the British manipulated it to achieve some certain goals.”

“The issue of regionalism is still manifesting in the analysis of the political discuss of the country Uptill now people are still talking about regionalism and why the British, the Richard Constitution is the constitution that provided for the regional government, they plan to divide the country through religion and ethnic lines, so the essence of the lecture is to clear the misconception.”

“Nigeria is an entity, it is not the British that actually created Nigeria, the British created the regions to divide us, they have succeeded in dividing us along ethnic and religious line, the lecture is to make us to understand that Nigeria is one single entity”.

“The lecture is coming up on the 10th of September 2022, it will be held in Arewa House and we have invited people across religious and ethnic divides.

The discussants are also erudite political scientists such as Dr. Auwal Auwal , he is a famous historian and a university don. The lecture will be chaired by the Vice Chancellor of ABU, Professor Kabir Bala.”

“We have invited the Royal fathers, Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli is the.Royal Father of the day, Governor Naisr el-Rufai will serve as the Chief Host while the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state; Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe will be the Guest of Honour among other personalities invited to grace the lecture.”

“What we want to achieve is to clear the misconception of the Nigerian country. Nigeria is one single entity but Richard Constitution divided the Nigerian state, the lecture will help in correcting the distortion of history,” he said.

