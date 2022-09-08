Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan has won the women’s 100mH at the Diamond League final in Zurich, breaking a 22 year-old meeting record.

The World and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder finished in 12.29s.

American Tia Jones came in 2nd in 12.40s while Britany Anderson of Jamaica ran 12.42s to finish 3rd.

This adds to her golden feats this year with golden medals won at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon and at the 2022 Commonwealth games in the United Kingdom.

RELATED NEWS