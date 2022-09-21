Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has screened and confirmed the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN) , Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. as the substance CJN.

The confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN was sequel to his answering of questions asked by the Senators and he was asked to take a bow at 12.45pm.

Recall that the Senate had on July 26th, 2022 received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari that sought for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Justice Olukayade Ariwoola who is presently in acting capacity as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to be a substantive one.

President Buhari in a letter dated 25th July, 2022 was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter had read thus, “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Justice Ariwoola’s appointment as CJN by President Buhari was sequel to the resignation of former Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko on 27th June, 2022.

Tanko’s resignation was against the backdrop of a protest by 14 aggrieved Justices over issues of welfare.

However, the former CJN, in his resignation letter, cited health grounds as reason for his decision.

Recall that President Buhari had last month sworn in Ariwoola as the acting CJN following the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko on health grounds.

With his confirmation by the Senate, Ariwoola has become the third individual to occupy the top Judiciary job of the country in the life of this administration.

Recall that Justice Walter Onnoghen also became the CJN under the President Buhari administration before he resigned from office.

