By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has just concluded the screening of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

He is however waiting for confirmation where the Senators will go to the Committee of the whole.

Justice Ariwoola answered all the questions asked by the Senators and he was asked by the President of the Senate to take a bow at 12.45 pm.

Recall that letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2002, from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for the annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

