By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has been elected President of the Forum of Regions of Africa, FORAF.

According to a text message by the Director, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Governor Kayode was on Friday elected President of the Forum of Regions of Africa in Saidia in an election held just this morning in the fringe city of Saidia in Oujda of the state of Casablanca in Morocco.

Recall that from 8th to 10th September 2022, the first edition of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF) is taking place in Saïdia (Morocco), in the Oriental region. Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The Forum is organised by United Cities and Local Governments of Africa, UCLG Africa in collaboration with the Association of Moroccan Regions (ARM), the Council of the Oriental Region (CRO) and the Directorate General of Territorial Collectivities (DGCT) of the Ministry of the Interior of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The gathering, themed “The contribution of Regional Governments to the sustainable development and to the dynamics of integration of Africa”, is a concrete implementation of the decisions taken by the General Assembly of UCLG Africa during the 8th edition of the Africities Summit, held in Marrakech in November 2018, as stated by Mrs. Fatimetou Abdel Malick, President of UCLG Africa.

This Forum is bringing together for the first time the Presidents of regions, counties and federal states of more than 20 African countries that have a second level of decentralised territorial government, including Nigeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, etc.

More than 400 participants are participating.

