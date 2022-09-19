.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, has allegedly resigned from his position.

This was as a photo of the new speaker, Emeka Nduka, representing Ehime Mbano, state constituency, surfaced on Monday in Owerri, alongside the Deputy Speaker of the House, Chyna Iwuayanwu, majority leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi and the member representing Isu state Constituency, Ngozi Obiefule.

However, the reason for the speaker’s said the resignation was not yet known at the time of filing this report.

details…

