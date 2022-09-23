Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has promised that the Black Stars of Ghana will pose a strong challenge to the Selecao of Brazil when both teams lock horn on Friday in an international friendly match.

The match is expected to take place in Le Harve, France before the Black Stars jet out to Spain for another friendly against Nicargaua on September 27.

According to Ayew, Brazil is the best in the world with the quality of players they have playing for top clubs in Europe.

He, however, stated that they will be unintimidated by that when they face the Samba boys.

He said at a pre-match conference, “Brazil for me is currently the best in the world. So we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs week-in-week-out, winning trophies.

“We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake. But we are going to challenge and go into the battle. That’s 100%.”

