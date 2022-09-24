.

By Inusa Ndahi, Maiduguri

Delegates at the 2022 Triennial Conference of the Borno state Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), have elected Dauda Iliya of the Federal Radio Coroporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as chairman, with other executive members expected to steer the affairs of the NUJ for the next 3 years.

Mr Dauda Iliya who scored a total number. 92 votes to beat his opponent Mr Babagana Bukar who scored 74 votes.

Announcing the results, the chairman of the Borno NUJ credential committee, Alhaji Ali Mamman Shuwa said “Dauda Iliya who scored the highest votes against Babagana Bukar, and having fulfilled the requirement of the law is hereby declared chairman of the NUJ Borno state council”.

Also Abdulkareem Haruna of Humangle scored 92 votes against his opponent Timothy Butu who scored 79 to emerge Vice chairman, while for the position of secretary, Chiroma Ibrahim of Peace FM scored 90 to beat Fatima Zannah Mustapha who scored only 78 votes.

Hauwa Bata of peace FM, Iya Maaji of NTA, Babagana Ali and Babagana Liman of the state Information chapel were all returned unopposed for positions of treasurer, Assistant Secretary, Financial Secretary and auditor respectively.

In his acceptance speech, the New chairman, Mr Dauda Iliya said, “though we all have our idiosyncrasies and preferences before the election, now that election is over, I urge us all to gravitate our differences towards the unity, progress and development of the union. There is no winner or loser in this election, NUJ is one and will continue to remain one.”

He said ” It is another landmark victory for Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Borno Council for solidifying together to elect leaders based on competence, experience and can navigate the Union to success.

“I thank Almighty Allah for making it possible to witness this special day. Special appreciation goes to the credentials committee who worked tirelessly to see to the success of the triennial delegate conference.

Special thanks to the Zonal vice president and his delegation for the strategic guidance and supervision, the entire NUJ family, great Nawojians, veterans and friends of the Union for gracing this occasion.”

Comrade Dauda said, ” like I said yesterday during the manifesto, our three-year plan will focus on 3 cardinal pillars namely; restore the integrity of the union, improve welfare and build the capacity of members, engage in collaboration and partnership with governmental and non-governmental organisations. All these lofty ideas and targets will not be achieved without the active participation of members.

“I will not end this speech without acknowledging the unrelenting support and commitment of my campaign team with particular mention of the DG, Chief Strategist and the young vibrant media team for developing content that has dominated the entire media space.” He stated.

RELATED NEWS