By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq, on Sunday, sustained an injury in Real Sociedad’s away defeat to Getafe.

With the latest injury to Sadiq, he is a doubt for Super Eagles’ international friendly against Algeria, billed for September 27 in Oran.

The Nigerian international joined the La Real this summer and has proven to be vital for the club in the three matches he has featured in.

The tall striker scored on his debut against Atletico Madrid that earned Sociedad a point against the Spanish giants.

He also starred in their 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League.

The former Almeria striker started the game against Getafe, but could only last 37 minutes on the pitch of play as he got replaced by Mohammed Ali Cho.

On the club’s Twitter handle on Monday, the club wished him well as he recovers from the knock with tests to be carried out to determine how long the Nigerian international will be out of action.

“We are with you, Sadiq,” the club said through their Twitter handle.

Vanguard News

