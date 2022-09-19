… pledges support for business growth

By Gabriel Olawale

As part of efforts to foster a better business relationship with its trade partners, a subsidiary of the Bhojsons Group – Powerhub Vertical, Nigeria’s emerging power solutions company, hosted dealers and installers of its Amaze brand of inverters and batteries at its Ikeja Office in Lagos.

During the two-day engagement, the Group Managing Director, Bhojsons Plc, Vishant Dalamal, stated that the dealer’s meeting underscores the commitment of the company to support its trade partners who have been quite instrumental to the growth of the business.

“As partners in progress, we will continue to work closely with our dealers to ensure their businesses grow in a sustainable manner. We are quite excited about how far we have gone and we look forward to building on this momentum so that our business and partners businesses achieve profitability as expected”, Dalamal said.

In his remarks, the Product Lead, Bhojsons Plc, Sandeep Prajapati explained that the essence of the dealer’s meeting was to help dealers and installers better understand the different range of products from the Amaze portfolio alongside its unique features.

Prajapati stated that the company appreciates the enormous role of the dealers in ensuring that the Amaze brand becomes one of the leading brands of inverters and batteries in Nigeria. He promised to support them to help grow and expand their business operations.

Speaking further on the brand, he disclosed that Amaze Tubular batteries are designed to deliver optimum user performance. They are cost-friendly, especially in terms of maintenance cost stating that end users stand a lot to benefit because the products offer value for money.

In his remarks, Service Head, Amaze India, Manoj Singh, who took the dealers through the features of the batteries, stated that the company is committed to offering prompt after-sales service support to serve its customers better. He declared that there are currently seven dedicated service centres across the country.

Singh stressed that the dealers’ meet was intended to provide both the dealers and the installers with requisite information about the different range of offerings, particularly Amaze tubular batteries, which are reputed to offer long service life with adequate back-up time.

One of the dealers who spoke at the event, Mr Oke Abimbola, lauded the company for providing a platform for engagement with its business partners, noting that this would no doubt foster a better business relationship.

“We are glad about this kind of opportunity as it would help us to know much better about Amaze Inverters and Batteries as a brand as well as the good features available in amaze range of products. The learnings from this engagement have been very impactful. Not only that, we are now better informed about how well we can improve on business growth”, Abimbola said.

RELATED NEWS