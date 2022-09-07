By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid have confirmed that French striker Karim Benzema faces at least three weeks on the sideline after suffering a harmstring injury on Tuesday.

Benzema got substituted in the game against Celtic on Tuesday in the 26th minute after picking up a knock.

Eden Hazard replaced him as the 34-year-old forward walked down the tunnel in disappoinment.

Real Madrid have, however, confirmed in a statement that the Frenchman has suffered “a semitendinosus muscle and an overload on the quadriceps on his right thigh.”

According to the club, he will be out for at least three weeks.

He is expected to miss games against Mallorca, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid.

Benzema has scored three goals so far this season for Real Madrid in their La Liga campaign.

RELATED NEWS