Bella Snmurda

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Street-hop sensation Bella Shmurda teased his upcoming single ‘Philo’ featuring fellow Afrobeats superstar, Omah Lay.

The singer is a love tune that combines Omah Lay’s melodic lyrics with Bella Shmurda’s street hop baselines.

The single was teased via Bella Shmurda’s Instagram handle and it has excited fans who are eager to get a collaboration between the two artists.

The sensational singers who are close friends mentioned in 2021 that they would be dropping a joint EP. Although yet to deliver that promise, they have continued to link up in the studio to record more songs.

