Nigerian music act, Korede Bello who recently released his first single of 2022 titled ‘Bella’ has described the song as a uniquely diverse song that also promotes and amplifies the message of inclusivity.

On the song ‘Bella’, Korede Bello explores an incredibly specific and memorable tune, rhythm and rhymes that makes it more relatable to everyone and according to him, ‘for me, the sacred intention behind my art is to love the unloved and celebrate the overlooked or shunned in our society’.

Korede went on to say, ‘the entertainment industry can do more regarding inclusivity and diversity because media shapes how we think, feel and behave. Media can change how we see each other and treat each other’.

With the release of ‘Bella’, Korede Bello officially begins the countdown to the release of his next body of work following the release of his debut album ‘Beloved’ dropped 2017 and the singer says he intends to make the message of inclusivity and diversity a central theme of the forthcoming album, ‘the next project is going to be a sonic expression of what it looks like to show someone that you see them and you value them’ he said.

Korede Bello currently has marketing partnership with ONErpm; a global digital distribution service and fan engagement platform, while his management team is led by Casmir Uwaegbute of Caspertainment.

