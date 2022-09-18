BENIN—National President, Committee for Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Kehinde Prince Taiga, has appealed to government, its agencies and other stakeholders involved in imbroglio with management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc BEDC, to maintain status quo and allow conclusion of ongoing court proceedings in the case.

Reacting to recent invasion of the premises of BEDC in Edo State by policemen who claimed to be acting on the directive from above in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, Taiga condemned the action in its entirety, describing it as a gross violation and abuse of the judicial process.

He maintained that there can never be any moral, logical or reasonable justifications for such an uncivilised action when the matter was still pending before a competent court of jurisdiction who has directed all the parties involved to maintain status quo in the matter pending the determination of the suit before it.

Taiga who decried the role policemen who are supposed to be law enforcers were being made to play in the senseless act, disclosed that findings conducted revealed that it was an order from above that police acted upon in the invasion of BEDC premises.

While questioning the rationale behind the decision of a serving Minister of Justice who ought to be the custodian of law to protect judiciary would be the one to give directive usurping court process, Taiga, urged all stakeholders with vested interest in BEDC, especially the government, individuals and security agents mostly Nigeria Police Force, NPF, to exercise restraint in the matter and allow judicial process till the end.

