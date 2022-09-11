By Gabriel Olawale

Ayor AAD is no stranger to anything Entrepreneurship, the businessman cum Entertainer has carved a niche for himself in the world of Music Promotions and Artist Management.

Born Ayodeji David Ayode in Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria on November 27, 1990, this serial Entrepreneur with interests spanning Music promotion, Artist Management as well as graphics design; is the founder and CEO of Ayor AAD Entertainment with locations in Lagos.

He currently manages the careers of DJ Cozy and Ty Kruz, both signed under his Artist management imprint, and the duo already have blossoming careers as Disc Jockey and Artist, respectively.

As a businessman who takes his Entrepreneurship journey quite seriously, he has constantly strived to attain excellence in delivering amazing and satisfactory customer experience to his clientele.

“My commitment is to my customers making my major focus being one of the best and most outstanding Entrepreneurs and CEO across all boards and categories in Nigeria and beyond ”, he submits.

He also had a brief stint in music, an experience that helped him horn his skills as a budding Music Promotions Expert in an Industry as competitive as the Nigerian Music Industry.

Creatively, he has carved a niche for himself and values professionalism when dealing with the demands and expectations of his clients.

As a businessman in Nigeria, Entrepreneurship could be quite daunting, but Ayor AAD has gone overboard in terms of customer satisfaction regardless of the many upheavals faced by Entrepreneurs in a country with poor social amenities and business-oriented support such as Nigeria.

“One of the major business challenges many Entrepreneurs face in Nigeria is the lack of stable Electricity. Many of my clients require expedient and seamless service delivery devoid of delays, again most will only pay you after service is satisfactorily rendered. This means you will have to generate your own power, and the price of doing so these days in Nigeria is astronomical,” he concludes.

Ayor AAD has continued to improve on his art and has been recognized by the Campus Mega Awards as the Best Graphics Designer during the 2019 edition of the Award.

Mentorship is very important in Entrepreneurship, Ayor AAD understands this and regards Mavin CEO, Don Jazzy and Music Video Director, TG Omori as role models he looks up to for inspiration.

For every aspiring Entrepreneur hoping to jump into the murky waters of Entrepreneurship, Ayor has this advice for you:

“Don’t give up on chasing your dreams and never relent one day you will achieve your goals”

