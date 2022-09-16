By Efosa Taiwo

Ahead of the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn alongside hosts, Mozambique, Morocco and Malawi in Group A.

The team qualified for the tournament after Libya pulled out of the qualifiers in August.

The Sand Eagles will be among eight nations who will be battling it out to claim the top African prize.

However, they would have to surmount the obstacles Morocco, Mozambique and Malawi will pose to them as they seek to claim their first African silverware in 13 years.

The Sand Eagles appear favourite to qualify from the group as, going by history, they are only team who have won the tournament in the group.

Group B consists of Senegal, Uganda, Madagascar, and Egypt.

The tournament is billed to span from October 21 to October 28, 2022.

It also serves as a route to the world cup with teams who progress to the knock-out round to represent Africa at the 2023 Beach Soccer World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

RELATED NEWS