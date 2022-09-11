Organisers of Big Brother Naija shocked fans on Sunday by introducing a new twist to the ongoing reality show after announcing the eviction of housemates, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David and Eloswag.

While the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that the duo were evicted, they were rather taken to a new space, Level 3 House.

Meanwhile, Ebuka announced that Rachel, a rider was saved among the nominees who were put up for eviction.

According to Ebuka, the evicted housemates will stay in the Level 3 house as Big Brother guest till Sept 18.

However, Ebuka said they are no longer in the contest for the N100million grand prize.

https://twitter.com/Cumi65963764/status/1569031937091686401?s=20&t=RxVR6jvpGqVD21sz29BgkQ

