Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Allysn and Dotun been evicted from the reality TV show.

Allysyn’s eviction is coming immediately after housemates, Chomzy, Doyin, and Eloswag’s were also shown the way out from Biggie’s house.

Exiting the BBNaija house, Allysyn said she’s grateful that she stayed that long in the house, stressing that she did not see herself surviving that long on the show.

On her relationship with Adekunle, she revealed that she made it as clear as possible that they are just friends.

Speaking about life outside BBNaija house, Allysyn wishes to remain a model and carve a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

