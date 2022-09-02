Level-up housemates, Phyna and Groovy on Thursday night thrilled viewers with a show of intense romance on Thursday night.

The duo who are in a relationship nearly shattered the internet with reactions as they were caught demonstrating the appropriate positions for one of their favourite s*x positions known as “doggy style”.

Phyna and Groovy were clothed but that didn’t prevent them from laying passionately on each other which caught the attention of fellow housemates.

BBNaija S7 level up housemates are jostling for the 100 million grand prizes.

All housemates except HOH Dotun are up for possible eviction this week and at least one housemate will exit Big Brother’s house at the live eviction show on Sunday.

