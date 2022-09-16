The organizers of hit reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria, have unveiled a major highlight for the next season.

In a statement to press, Multichoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe disclosed that the new season of the show will feature housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, a new move to bring on new and exciting entertainment to the fan-favourite show.

The latest announcement comes barely a month to the season finale of the show’s seventh season tagged ‘Level Up’. With 13 housemates currently running for this year’s N100 million grand prize, the show has entertained fans with unexpected twists and turns.

Season seven got off to an exciting start in August with 22 housemates split in two levels. In an unprecedented move, Big Brother introduced two fake housemates and two riders. The season also saw a surprise eviction and a disqualification in its second week.

