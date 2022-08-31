Meet lovable BBNaija’s Diana mistaken as ‘too expensive’ by guys

By Adegboyega Adeleye

BBNaija Level-up housemate, Diana has lamented about the childish behaviour of her fellow housemates.

The 33-year-old while having a conversation with Bryann said she’s disappointed in the housemates as they are behaving like kids.

According to her, the house is like a ‘kindergarten’ and she expected to meet her mates not kids.

Diana said: “I thought coming here I’ll meet my mates but I came to meet kids.

“I’m not used to your generation. This is like a kindergarten. I’m used to being the last among my peers. They are way older than me.”

