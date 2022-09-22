Nigeria’s online store for premium alcoholic beverages, Barrels. ng will officially launch its Lagos retail centre tomorrow in a ceremony tagged Hennessy Night.

Speaking yesterday the owner of Barrels.ng, Mr. Ade Olabode said the new retail centre, located in GRA Ikeja, Lagos, has quickly become the rave a foremost one-stop hub of exotic spirits and wines since it opened its doors to customers recently.

Olabode expressed excitement about the trajectory of a unique idea that is redefining the customer experience in premium liquors supply in Nigeria.

“Since we opened the barrels.ng as an online store of premium alcoholic beverages a few years ago, we have upped the ante in delivery of satisfying value to our numerous customers. Now, we are opening this new experience centre as a retail hub where everyone can come in to have extraordinary tasting experiences of their favourite spirits and wines, buy to take home or order to be delivered to them at events. Am greatly excited as our grand opening promises to be a statement of service excellence and customer-centric indulgence like never before, and everyone is welcome,” Olabode enthused.

“’Barrels.ng has been a most sought-after wholesale supplier of premium liquor brands in Nigeria with a unique online supply and swift delivery-to-doorstep approach. It continues to attract more customers through exceptional customer-centric service and a wide assortment of trusted brands. Clients from anywhere across Nigeria can order their choice of alcoholic drinks and have them promptly delivered to their homes, parties, and other important events without stress.

