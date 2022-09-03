By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona were impeccable on Saturday night as they thrashed Sevilla 3-0 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Goals from Raphinha, Lewandowski and Eric Garcia were enough to see the Catalunya side pick all three points away from home.

For a major part of the game, Xavi’s men enjoyed possession of the ball, taking the game to their opponents and could have scored more goals no thanks to wasted chances.

Sevilla had 9 shots with 4 on target but none proved way beyond the rejuvenated ability of Ter Stegen between the sticks for Barca.

New signing, Jules Kounde who was facing his former side for the first time since leaving for the Camp Nou gave two assists on the night with Raphinha getting his first goal of the Liga campaign and Lewandowski his fifth to top the goalscorers chart.

Real Madrid played earlier and made it impossible for their visitor, Real Betis to smear their perfect start to the Liga campaign.

Playing for the first time this season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Brazillian winger, Vinicius Junior put the host ahead in the 9th minute before Sergio Canales, a former Real Madrid player, scored against his former side to restore parity.

Rodrigo would ensure the result didn’t stay that way as he tucked home the second in the 65th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now won four games out of four as they seek to defend their La Liga title, and will begin the defence of their Champions League crown with a trip to Celtic on Tuesday.

