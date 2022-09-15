…left many injured

By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits have once again invaded Lapai local government area of Niger state, killing one local Vigilante, injured one and kidnapped ten villager.

The bandits were said to have attacked the office of vigilante in Ebbo village in Lapai Local Government where the vigilante member was gunned down and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the area at about 11 pm on Wednesday.

Our Correspondent gathered that the bandits who were fully armed with sophisticated weapons first stormed some villages which included Angwan Dajin Gomna in kpada community where they kidnapped five people and later Zago and lLafiyan Zago villages where another set of five other people were also kidnapped.

An impeccable source from the area told our Correspondent that the bandits had earlier invaded Ebbo village but were overpowered by the local Vigilante after six minutes of gun battle.

Besides the loss of live and abduction, the bandits were said to have moved from house to house where foodstuffs and other belongings of the villagers were looted.

An eyewitness, Ismaila Saba Favu said,”the bandits operated in the village for about six minutes but fled after being attacked by our local hunters.

“They entered the community through the bush path yesterday night,(Wednesday) but met fire for fire from our vigilante group and hunters for about six minutes. Though, a vigilante was killed and another injured, our local security fought them and they escaped with injuries through gun shots and bites from our security dogs”, he declared.

In the other three villages of Angwan Dajin Gomna, Zago and lLafiyan Zago,the bandits were said to have operated for about six hours without any security personnel to the rescue during which the ten villagers were abducted.

The residents called on government to come to their rescue pointing out that the invasion by bandits to the communities is becoming more regular and alarming.

One of the villagers, Mallam Musa from lLafiyan Zago village said,”government need to take serious action against this banditry by providing security personnels including the vigilantes with sophisticated weapons before they can adequately face the gunmen and take control of most of our villages.”

Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident said suspected armed men attacked vigilante office at Ebbo village via Lapai, shooting sporadically.

“One of the vigilante was unfortunately shot dead by the bandits while one other sustained injury.

“Police tactical team has been drafted to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the bandits,” the PPRO assured.

RELATED NEWS