By Efosa Taiwo

Leon Bailey’s strike in the 74th minute was the clog in the wheel of Man City in their quest to ascend to the top of the premier league table on Saturday.

Erling Haaland had put Man City ahead in the game with a fine finish as he leaped to connect to De Bruyne’s swerving cross in the 50th minute.

Chances fell to both sides to clinch a winner but none of the attempt found the back of the net as Steven Gerrard and his boys walked out to the dugout with their head held high having stopped Pep and his team from claiming all three points.

It was Haaland’s tenth goal for City in the EPL, even though he looked threatening throughout the game to increase it.

Man City will now look forward to their next league game against Tottenham Hotspur as their quest to ascend to the top of the table continues.

