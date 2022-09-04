… insists agenda alive in Prince Otu

…vows to sensitise every eligible voter in C’River about BTSA

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

A Non-Political Group, Greater Calabar Forum, GCF, has thrown its weight behind the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Cross River, Prince Bassey Otu insisting that the “Back To South Agenda” , BTSA , was very much alive in his candidature as they were hopeful of victory come 2023.

The Forum made the disclosure at the Weekend in Calabar while interacting with journalists on their plans to further sensitise the voting population in the state starting from the Seven Local government areas of the southern Senatorial District , the Central, as well as Northern senatorial District about their efforts in ensuring the next governor comes from the south.

They said it became became necessary to let the people of Cross River know that the BTSA was still alive and not dead adding that they will go through with the vision through thick and thing and see it to a logical conclusion come 2023.

The Leader of the Forum , Etubom Archibong Ironbar stated that the group started it’s campaign for a candidate from the southern extraction of the state before any of the Political Party did their primaries.

He explained that since the two major political party had their primaries and the APC chose a Southern candidate as it’s flag-bearer which has in no small way has kept the back to South Agenda alive , GSF would ensure that every eligible voter in the state was properly sensitised about it .

Etubom Ironbar represented by the Secretary of the Forum, Chief Edwin Usang explained that as a Non partisan organisation , they had consulted all parties, including PDP and APC alongside other stakeholders in the state, about the agenda which is to ensure the next governor of the state comes from the Southern Senatorial District.

Chief Usang maintained that the Forum met all the aspirants of the PDP from the south who were about 10 persons a d urged them to come up with one candidate so as to present a strong front but that never happened because they all bought forms and eventually, they all lost in the primaries.

His words :” We had to fall back to the candidate chosen by the APC because he is from the South and this is based on the principle of equity , fairness and Justice.

“All other senatorial Districts have taken turns, naturally it should come back to the South.

“It seems a lot of people are a bit confused about the direction of the BTSA , but we are here to set the records straight , the Agenda is still on course , as the days go by , we shall roll out our programmes from the wards up to the LGAs and Senatorial Districts, every eligible voter would be well enlightened by our structures at various levels.

“If we miss this window which we had stayed off for 16 years , it might run into years or decades before we can ever get it back , we are starting from the seven LGAs , then spread out sensitisation to other places, including other Senatorial Districts as we cannot do it alone , we need the support of our brothers.

“We are not getting sponsorship from anybody , not even the candidate we are supporting , but because it is a cause that we believe in , we are making personal sacrifices to make sure we drive home our standpoint.

“We are only trying to foster the mind of the people , which is very dear to our hearts , and we want to stand by it , through thick and thin, this is our turn , and we cannot shy away from it .

“The party can do their thing , we don’t want to stand and watch this disorder. many think it is a dead issue because the PDP took a candidate from central, but the APC has also chosen a candidate , and we would stand by him.

“We have a vision to bring the governorship to the south , so we fell back to the candidate of the APC , we did our best to make sure all parties had a southern candidate , so we are throwing our weight behind him , and we will stand by him to the end ,” he said.

Representatives from other LGAs include, Engr Ekpe Essien Ita, Odukpani,Chief Richard Effa,Akamkpa,Dr.Grace Akpanika,Calabar municipality and Prof Eyo Etim Nyong from Odukpani amongst others.

RELATED NEWS