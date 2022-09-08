By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 97th National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commenced.

He started the meeting by announcing the exit of the Board of Trustees Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin.

Vanguard had reported how former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, was named the acting Chairman, of the party’s BoT.

Prior to his appointment, Wabara, was the Secretary of the PDP BoT.

However, while delivering his speech, Ayu said, “I want to start this meeting by announcing that the Chairman of the BoT, has decided to step down.

“He stepped down to enjoy his remaining months. He has served this party meritoriously rising to the position of BoT Secretary and Chairman.

“Even in the family we have family disagreements, we disagree to settle it. This party is famous for resolving Issues and going ahead to win elections, this time is not any different, we will resolve our issues”.

