By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has again asked the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyiorcha Ayu, to stop swinging wildly in search of scapegoats, but to blame himself for the mess he has found himself in due to the altercation between him and Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike.

APC gave the charge on Tuesday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

“As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child, the National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, alleged, ridiculously, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ‘other mischievous people’ were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor,” APC stated.

The ruling party, however, conceded that “understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads.”

APC noted that with such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on Ayu’s watch.

“Unlike the party of Ayu, APC does not ‘plant stories’ and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties.

“That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unravelling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the Party’s rudderless drift.

“How can a party that has proved incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria?

“After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.

“On our part, we will remain focused in search of new and creative ways of improving the quality of life of our people, and working to convince them to renew our mandate again in 2023,” APC declared.

