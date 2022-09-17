By Adegboyega Adeleye
Sensational singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe “Ayra Starr” has released her highly anticipated single “Rush”. She makes a grand return with a sonorous, rhythmic and melodic tune taken from the deluxe edition of her hit album, 19 & Dangerous Album(out 14 October).
The Afro pop record “Rush” is Ayra’s first single of 2022 as the sensational artist deploys her captivating melody and vocal dexterity for the catchy vocal chorus “E dey rush”.
Full Lyrics
[Intro]
Vibez
Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa
Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa
Pa pa ri, pa
[Verse 1]
Sabi girls no dey too like talk
Animals dey in human form
Padi man, nobody like work
But you must hustle of you wan chop
E no finish dem wan fight us
If them dey run dem no fit catch up
I no dey form say I too righteous
No come dey form say you too like us
[Pre-Chorus]
Me no get time for the hate and the bad energy
Got my mind on my money
Make you dance like Poco Lee
Steady green like broccoli
Steady on my grind no wan hear what they wan telly me
Kudi na my fantasy
Dem wan dey check if my tap e no rush
[Chorus]
But e dey rush
E dey rush well wеll
E be much
Na God dey make my tap, е dey rush
The kind money we touch
But e dey rush
E dey rush well well
E be much
No be hype, everybody dey crush
There’s no dulling with us (There’s no dulling with us)
[Post-Chorus]
Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa
Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa
Pa pa ri, pa ri pa pa ri
[Verse 2]
Jofunmi Japata, I dey go gbana
You never touch, you dey form bad pass
Which kind money we never see before
Kosi elomi, gat me feeling I’m the one
Aje, aje, aje, can never take my cake away, aje
You can’t count my grace
I just dey my lane, my lane
[Pre-Chorus]
Me no getty time for the hate and the bad energy
Gat my mind on my money
Make you dance like poco lee
Steady green like broccoli
Steady on my grind no wan hear what they want telly me
Kudi na my fantasy
Dem won dey check if my tap e no rush
[Chorus]
But e dey rush
E dey rush well well, e be much
Na God dey make my tap, e dey rush
The kind money we touch
Edey rush
E dey rush well well, e be much
No be hype everybody dey crush
There’s no dulling with us (There’s no dulling with us)
[Outro]
‘Cause e dey rush
E dey rush well well
E be much
Na God dey make my tap, e dey rush
The kind money we touch
E dey rush
E dey rush well well, e be much
No be hype everybody dey crush
There’s no dulling with us (There’s no dulling)
‘Rush’ was written by Ayra Starr and Mbryo, produced by Henri Velasco and Andre Vibez, Engineered by Louddaaa, and Mixed/ mastered by Johnny Drille.
Song Details
Artist: Ayra Starr
Song Title: Rush
Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producers: Andre Vibes, Henri Velasco
Songwriting: Ayra Starr, Mbyro
Engineering: Louddaaa
Mix and Mastering: Johnny Drille
Label: Mavin Records.
Ayra Starr is a vocal genius and with “Rush” we can expect a plethora of future hit singles as we anticipate the deluxe of 19 and Dangerous Album(out 14 October).