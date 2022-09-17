By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sensational singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe “Ayra Starr” has released her highly anticipated single “Rush”. She makes a grand return with a sonorous, rhythmic and melodic tune taken from the deluxe edition of her hit album, 19 & Dangerous Album(out 14 October).

The Afro pop record “Rush” is Ayra’s first single of 2022 as the sensational artist deploys her captivating melody and vocal dexterity for the catchy vocal chorus “E dey rush”.

Full Lyrics

[Intro]

Vibez

Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa

Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa

Pa pa ri, pa

[Verse 1]

Sabi girls no dey too like talk

Animals dey in human form

Padi man, nobody like work

But you must hustle of you wan chop

E no finish dem wan fight us

If them dey run dem no fit catch up

I no dey form say I too righteous

No come dey form say you too like us

[Pre-Chorus]

Me no get time for the hate and the bad energy

Got my mind on my money

Make you dance like Poco Lee

Steady green like broccoli

Steady on my grind no wan hear what they wan telly me

Kudi na my fantasy

Dem wan dey check if my tap e no rush

[Chorus]

But e dey rush

E dey rush well wеll

E be much

Na God dey make my tap, е dey rush

The kind money we touch

But e dey rush

E dey rush well well

E be much

No be hype, everybody dey crush

There’s no dulling with us (There’s no dulling with us)

[Post-Chorus]

Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa

Pa pa ri, pi pa pa ri pa

Pa pa ri, pa ri pa pa ri

[Verse 2]

Jofunmi Japata, I dey go gbana

You never touch, you dey form bad pass

Which kind money we never see before

Kosi elomi, gat me feeling I’m the one

Aje, aje, aje, can never take my cake away, aje

You can’t count my grace

I just dey my lane, my lane

[Pre-Chorus]

Me no getty time for the hate and the bad energy

Gat my mind on my money

Make you dance like poco lee

Steady green like broccoli

Steady on my grind no wan hear what they want telly me

Kudi na my fantasy

Dem won dey check if my tap e no rush

[Chorus]

But e dey rush

E dey rush well well, e be much

Na God dey make my tap, e dey rush

The kind money we touch

Edey rush

E dey rush well well, e be much

No be hype everybody dey crush

There’s no dulling with us (There’s no dulling with us)

[Outro]

‘Cause e dey rush

E dey rush well well

E be much

Na God dey make my tap, e dey rush

The kind money we touch

E dey rush

E dey rush well well, e be much

No be hype everybody dey crush

There’s no dulling with us (There’s no dulling)

‘Rush’ was written by Ayra Starr and Mbryo, produced by Henri Velasco and Andre Vibez, Engineered by Louddaaa, and Mixed/ mastered by Johnny Drille.

Song Details

Artist: Ayra Starr

Song Title: Rush

Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producers: Andre Vibes, Henri Velasco

Songwriting: Ayra Starr, Mbyro

Engineering: Louddaaa

Mix and Mastering: Johnny Drille

Label: Mavin Records.

Ayra Starr is a vocal genius and with “Rush” we can expect a plethora of future hit singles as we anticipate the deluxe of 19 and Dangerous Album(out 14 October).

