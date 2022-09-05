.

By Ada Osadebe

Nigeria singer Ayra Starr has won the best Next Rated Award, becoming the youngest singer to receive the award.

The next rated award, last won by Omawumi in 2009 & Asa in 2006, has gotten another leading female artiste in Ayra Starr, as she is also seen as the youngest.

The 20-year-old singer, after being signed into a cording contract with Mavin Records, got her mainstream recognition after releasing her hit track “away “ which spent two consecutive weeks at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and rose to number 17 on US Billboard Top Triller Global, paving the way for the release of her first full-length studio album, 19 & Dangerous in August 2021.

The young artiste in no doubt has gotten a global name for herself.

