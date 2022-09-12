Aviation

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Workers in the nation’s aviation industry, Monday, staged a peaceful protest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport Abuja to kick a new clause in the aviation bill currently before the federal parliament which classifies them as essential service providers.

Expressing their grievances, the workers displayed placards bearing the inscriptions,

“Buhari don’t assent to anti-union aviation bill/act”, “Our voices must be heard, protest is our right,” “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty,” among others.

State Council Chairman of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, Abuja chapter, Comrade Dauda Nambol while addressing newsmen argued that the classification of his colleagues as essential service providers is an indication that they would find it difficult to press home their demands, noting that such a right is enshrined in the International Labour Organization, ILO, convention.

“We are comrades and this is our right. As workers, if we feel dissatisfied over any issue, we have the right to protest and we will not allow anybody take away that right. We are calling on the President not to assent to that bill because that bill is anti-labour and we will make sure we win that struggle,” he said.

Nambol added that if government fails to withdraw the offensive clause after two weeks, the union will decide on the next line of action.

The controversial clause readd, “ All services which facilitate and maintain the smooth, orderly and safe take off, flight and landing of aircraft, embarkation and disembarkation and evacuation of passengers and cargo respectively in all aerodromes in Nigeria are hereby designated as essential services pursuant to the provisions of Section 11(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).

“(2) The Minister may by regulations, prohibit all or such class or classes of workers, officers and other employees or persons whether corporate or natural, engaged in the provision of services specified in subsection (1) of this section from taking part in a strike or other industrial action.

” 2(1) The provisions of the Trade Disputes (essential Services) Act, Cap. T9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 shall apply to service in the agency, facilities managed by the agency and in the implementation of this Bill. (2) There shall be no strikes, lock-outs, pickets, blockades, service disruptions, etc of any kind within all facilities managed by the agency and where any labour dispute arises, such dispute shall be resolved by the agency.”

