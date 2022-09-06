By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea’s new signing, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been included in the starting line up for Chelsea in their game against Dinamo Zagreb.

It will be the debut for Aubameyang in a Blues shirt since making a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

His inclusion in the starting line-up comes as a surprise after reports had it that he suffered a broken jaw and will be out for 3-4 weeks.

Summer signing Wesley Fofana also made it into the starting line up as he gets set to make his UCL debut.

Denis Zakaria is also available after being given his work permit which wasn’t ready in time for the weekend match against West Ham, but would have to start from the bench.

The match is expected to kick-off 5:45pm Nigeria time.

Full Chelsea line-up: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Koulibally, James, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Full Dinamo Zagreb line-up: Livakovic, Moharrami, Sutalo, Peric, Josip Misic, Ristovski, Ademi, Ivanusec, Ljubicic, Petkovic, Orsic.

RELATED NEWS