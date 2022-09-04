By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, I congratulate you for making it to the ember months.

You and I have benefitted from the Grace of God.

We have reasons to thank God and we should do so.

However, the ember months mean different things to many people. For those who are not in Christ, they fear the ember months but for those in Christ, the ember months are months of unspeakable joy, peace and love.

Already, some have seen signs of great testimonies, others are yet to see the signs but our God is able.

Perhaps you are yet to receive answers to your prayers, it is not the time to lose hope.

Rather, it is time to rejoice for that miracle you are expecting.

Romans 4 vs. 16- 18 ( KJV) fill us with inspiring words of God. It states: ‘ Therefore it is of faith, that it might be by grace; to the end the promise might be sure to all the seed; not to that only which is of the law, but to that also which is of the faith of Abraham; who is the father of us all.

( As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed , even, God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.

Who against hope believed in hope , that he might become the father of many nations, according to that which was spoken , so shall thy seed be”.

Brethren, as human beings I know it’s hard to praise the Lord often when you are waiting but with the help of the Holy Spirit, you can.

Once the Spirit of God opens your mouth, it would become a habit.

I’ll share the story of a lady who was waiting on the Lord for children but was fond of praising God. Even on the staircase in her office, she sang praises to the Lord.

On a particular day a male colleague jokingly told her that she had turned the office to a church. Of course, the lady ignored her.

Brethren this lady who had waited for over 20 years, experienced the visitation of the LORD and he blessed her with a baby boy. Many including the man who taunted her were shocked. Why? It was because the pregnancy was hardly visible until the days of delivery were imminent and not many saw her.

You need faith at a high level to praise the Lord for what you have not received.

Singing and praising the Lord draws you nearer to the LORD and the works of he LORD will manifest in your life.

The one that praises the Lord often is likely to hear from God. He is likely to see in dreams and vision the plans of God for her.

Let’s see what the Holy Bible said about how Abraham handled his case even when God had promised but the promise was yet to manifest.

Romans 4 vs. 19-21 : ” And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sarah’s womb:

He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God;

And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able to perform”.

Dear Sister and Brother, you are not yet 100 years old. Your body isn’t dead. Your organs are functioning properly.

May be you have been told that the eggs you produce are too weak to make babies or your husband’s fluid is too weak to make you pregnant.

Who put the eggs in you, who put the sperm in him? If you are truthful to yourself the answer is GOD.

This is enough reason that you should shift your focus from whatever is happening in the physical to the spiritual.

Act like father Abraham, do not allow a downward shift in your faith. Rather, take steps to increase your faith.

Always remind yourself that God never fails. Abraham didn’t have Isaac years after he entertained the LORD in human flesh. The promised child was not born until decades later.

If God gave Abraham Isaac then, he hasn’t stopped blessing families with babies, so do everything necessary to be strong in faith and you will soon carry yours in Jesus name.

Since God promised you children, you will have yours in Jesus name.

Remember we are dealing with God who is faithful to his words.

Isaiah 55 vs. 9-11: ” For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.

For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater.

So shall my words be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it”.

Brethren, our God speaks and it is done. Form the habit of speaking the words of God to your body. Command it to produce your children and it will obey you because you speak with the authority of the Almighty God.

If you are a regular reader of this column you must have read of many women in their late 50s or older giving birth.

For people like that, the world had written them off but God rose for them.

Remember any testimony related to your condition, pray and praise God until he attends to you.

In this ember months, God will remember you for good in Jesus name.

Never allow yourself to be pushed to the point when you begin to seek alternative to God because your prayers haven’t been answered.

For another person, your issue may not be child bearing, it may be late marriage.

Don’t ever think of just having a child by any man. Perish such thoughts because it is not in line with the word of God.

Unpleasant consequences usually follow such action.

1st Thessalonians 5 vs. 6: ” Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober”.

To watch and be sober, simply means, you should be prayerful. Allocate time to the study of the word of God, open your mouth to praise the Lord not withstanding what you are going through in the physical realm.

Brethren, once you are on the same page with the Lord, within a short time, the Lord will visit you.

Many women have become pregnant and they continued to have regular periods.

It was not until they started feeling movement in the body, about three months that they confirmed pregnancy.

His ways are not our ways.

Prepare for his visitation and the Lord will surprise you in Jesus name.

Welcome to the month of fruitfulness.

