John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has condemned what it described as coordinated attacks on its peace loving supporters in some states of the federation.

It noted that as a party determined to change the narrative that Nigerian politics was synonymous with, the LP while calling on security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities, said it would no longer tolerate such barbaric behavior.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, stated this in a telephone interview, on Tuesday.

He said, “We note with sadness the mercilessly co -ordinated attack by the military wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kastina State Chapter on the peace loving Obedient political movement supporters of the Mr Peter Gregory Obi, the incoming President of the federal republic of Nigeria come may 29th 2022.

“Sadly, with this reprehensible behavior, it is fast getting clearer that the APC has officially adopted violent attacks on LP’s Presidential Candidate support group across the States of the Nation.

“LP finds this trend quite unacceptable and condemn the growing terrorism of APC in virtually some APC controlled State in the Nation.

“We like to put it in record that while we abhor all forms of violence, we wish to warn that no political party has the monopoly of crude and organized violence.”

Abayomi said it was an irony that a sitting Governor who earlier claimed that Peter Obi was not known beyond the South East, was now so panicky that Obi’s supporters were in such large numbers in his domain that he has resorted to tacit support of violence against supporters of the “unknown” presidential aspirant.

He said, “One simply hopes that the security agencies will not continue to appear helpless as this chain of planned and choreographed violence are visited relentlessly on the LP Presidential support groups all over the States under APC in the Country.“

RELATED NEWS