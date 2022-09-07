By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Isa Mohammed Ashiru, has said the issues between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State have been resolved.

He added that they were now ready to meet with the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, to take a decision.

Read Also:

Ashiru was speaking following Tuesday night’s meeting he and 16 other PDP governorship candidates had with Wike in Port Harcourt, days after first meeting with the party’s presidential flag bearer and former Vice President, Atiku.

Ashiru, speaking of behalf of the team of PDP guber candidates after the closed door meeting with Wike, said: “It was fruitful and an open discussion with sincerity.

“We are home and dry. We discussed issues that border on the situation within the party.”

Ashiru, who declined giving details of the meeting, said: “But we are through. We have discussed with the presidential candidate.

“We are here with our brother and friend (Wike). Issues that border on what has happened have been sorted out.

“The issues have been resolved as far as I’m concerned because we have heard from both sides.

“We are going to meet with the National Working Committee to take a decision,” he added.

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS