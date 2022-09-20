A group PDP WARD 2 WARD GROUP has declared total commitment to the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa .

The group which made their stand known while addressing the PDP Chairman in Delta State Barr Kingsley Esiso and the PDP Delta South Senatorial Candidate Hon Michael Diden Ejele in asaba said the Atiku, Okowa ticket is the best ticket Nigerians need for the total rebranding of Nigeria.

According to the state Cordinator Hon Pally Eghove, PDP ward 2 ward group will help to facilitate, mobilize, and sensitize the general public about the need to vote for PDP during the General Elections.

“Ahead of the 2023 general elections, there is need for us to visit our wards in order to talk to our people on the need to support a better Nigeria .

The PDP ward-to-ward group has a well-organized canvassers that will take the campaign from door to door across the country for the purpose of rescuing Nigeria from collapsing.

This country belongs to us all and it’s paramount we all support the candidate that has the needed experiences in making Nigeria a great nation.

We are tired of the suffering in this country and we all must come out to vote on Election Day.

We are talking about our future, so it’s our business to chose who becomes our president without sentiment or tribalism.

Atiku and Okowa are the best people we need for the betterment of our country because they have been tested before and they have never disappointed us.

Atiku’s antecedents are visible for us all including that of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa unlike the other candidates who are not prepared to lead Nigeria.

The PDP ward-to-ward group was created to mobilize the general public ahead of the 2023 general elections in other to rescue Nigeria.” she said .

The Delta State PDP Chairman, Barr Kingsley Esiso and the PDP Delta South Senatorial Candidate Hon Michael Diden Ejele while receiving the group promised them massive collaboration ahead of the general election in other to deliver all the PDP candidates.

They commended the effort of the group and urged them to take the campaign to the grassroots with effective campaign strategies.

