By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and other party stalwarts in South-West.

The meeting, which is to discuss the future of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. is took place in Ibadan, Oyo State.

HE., Governor Seyi Makinde receives HE., Atiku Abubakar at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi. pic.twitter.com/h4mtKE8Yax — Olamide (@Iam_lammy) September 14, 2022

Atiku who came in company of his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and other top hierarchy of the party were received by the deputy governor of the state, Bayo Lawal at the Alakia Airport, Ibadan.

On the entourage of the former vice president include, Sokoto State Governor, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state; Sen. Dino Melaye; Alhaji Babangida Aliyu; former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State; Governorship Candidate of Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of Osun State, former minister of State, FCT, Mrs Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and a host it others.

Prior to the interactive meeting, the Atiku-led delegation was received by Makinde at the Agodi Government House,Ibadan, after which they proceeded to Ogunlesi Hall, University College hospital (UCH), Ibadan for a closed-door meeting with the party hierarchy in the state.

