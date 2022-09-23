The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 General Election, Atiku Abubakar has been fingered as the only candidate who is capable of solving Nigeria’s economic woes.

This is the position of the PDP New Generation, a youth group from the country’s main opposition party.

According to a statement by Lady Gracetiti Fredson, Spokesperson, PDP New Generation, Atiku through his R.E.S.ET agenda has clearly mapped out strategies to resolve the country’s challenges.

His powerful 5-point agenda hinges on restoring Nigeria’s Unity, strengthening National Security, fostering Economic Prosperity, improving Education Delivery And Restructuring the polity.

It is worthy of note that economic prosperity is the thread on which the other critical elements of the agenda are hinged upon.

“As a seasoned private businessperson in the private sector of the Nigerian economy, Atiku has reaffirmed his stance to uphold and revive the Nigerian economy with his knowledge of the economy. This is in line with his five (5) Point Agenda R.E.S.E.T, which is worth noting that the second letter of the acronym is economy” she said

Speaking further, Fredson stated that Atiku will make poverty reduction the centrepiece of his economic development agenda while ensuring that the number of jobs created, and the people lifted out of poverty shall measure his administration’s economic performance.

“His government would strongly promote private sector investments in agriculture, from seeds to fertilizer, farm chemicals, farm machinery to expand our competitiveness in National, Regional and Global markets, for commodities in which Nigeria has comparative advantage” she added.

Fredson added that in order to achieve his objectives, Atiku will undertake fiscal restructuring to improve liquidity and the management of Nigeria’s fiscal resources, be strategic and circumspect on the issue of debt accumulation and undertake far-reaching institutional reforms to engender efficiency and reduce administrative costs” she added.

