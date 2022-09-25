By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Coordinator, Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), under the auspices of Friends of Atiku, Hon. Segun Olawoyin has said that, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the 2023 general elections is the only candidate that has the capacity and competence, above others being the former Vice president to take Nigeria out of the current challenges.

Speaking in Ilorin, state capital on Wednesday, on the sideline interactive session with Atiku Affiliate groups, media volunteers group among others, Hon. Olawoyin stated that, the platform, “Friends of Atiku ” which gave birth to several groups, more than 100 is to allow others Friends and associates of the presidential candidate from various political parties to work for his success

Olawoyin, former Offa local government Chairman and former Commissioner in the state said that current challenges facing the nation was as a result of poor leadership on the part of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre.

He added that despite all the promises the APC led administration made to Nigerians in 2019, they couldn’t fulfil any of them and rather took the country backward and plunge everyone into economic hardship.

He said that, “Enough is enough of backwardness in Nigeria, enough of lecturer’s strike, enough of economic and insecurity in Nigeria.

“The ruling APC led federal government has impoverished Nigerians due to the poor management of policies.

“And, I want to say that, the only presidential candidate that can take out Nigerians out of the current challenges is PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

“Atiku was a former presidential aspirant in 1992, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 1999. He has garnered all forms of political exposures that can be used to add more values to the people of the country come 2023 general elections”.

He said that, “I want to say that the aspiration of former vice president Abubakar would usher in new positive leadership that will take the nation into a greater height.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a bridge builder, unifier per excellence and forthright leader that would use all his past administrative and managerial experiences to turn around the nation for economic and political development of the populace”.

He therefore appealed to the members of the PDP across the 193 wards and friends and associates of Alh Atiku Abubakar in the state to move out and mobilise their support for former vice president, so as to support his presidential aspiration.

Also speaking, the North Central coordinator of the organisation, Hon. Isiaka Mogaji said that, the organisation is determined to work together as a united front in order to ensure the electoral victory of the PDP during the elections.

He said that, the members of the party should also shun any acts that may hinder the aspiration of Alhaji Abubakar and all other PDP candidates during the polls.

Mogaji who also used the occasion to the members of the organisation to move out enmasse to take their permanent voters cards so as to enable them to vote for the PDP presidential candidate and other PDP candidates come 2023 polls.

Also, the state women leader of the political movement, Hajia Ramat Bolude urged women across the political divide to explore their numerical strength and ensure they work for the victory of Alh Alh Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

