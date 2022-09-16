The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, says it has cleared a gridlock on Gbongan -Ibadan expressway, due to the ongoing protest by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on such corridors.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

Okpe said that his officers and unit commanders swung into action when the information got to him about the protest which had resulted to gridlock, preventing easy movement of vehicles.

He said that the blockade had been removed and that motorists plying the routes without any inconvenience.

According to him, the command’s unit commanders and other sister security agencies are presently at the scene of the protest to ensure there is no more gridlock and break down of law and order.

Okpe, however, said that the command would monitor the situation to ensure that there was no more blockage across Osun for easy vehicular movements.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sept.13, led students within the South-West region to protest the long-running Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, which had lasted for six months.

NAN reports that the protesting students in their hundreds had earlier thronged the highway and blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Shagamu Interchange on Tuesday. (NAN)

