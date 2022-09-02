George Asamani

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, has announced George Asamani as its Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Asamani takes over from Ashwini Bakshi, who leaves the company having steered the region during the pandemic.

Asamani, previously the Business Development Lead for Africa, is highly accomplished with a proven track record of growth.

Together with the team, Asamani successfully scaled the impact of PMI across the region through organisational transformation, sector partnerships, and collaboration with institutes of higher learning.

Asamani holds a BSc in Physics from King’s College, London, and an MBA from the London Business School.

He co-founded and served as an entrepreneur mentor for LBS’ Accel Awards initiative, which seeks to support early-stage entrepreneurs on the continent with grants, mentors, and access to markets.

He has been a trainer and mentor for British Council’s Entrepreneurial Africa programmes in Sudan, Ghana, and the UK. His career highlight also includes building a digital media distribution company.

On his appointment, Asamani commented that he was delighted to continue PMI’s work in the high growth Sub-Saharan Africa region as it enters an exciting new phase where industry and individuals are adopting new ways of working (WoW).

“Project management skills are foundational to WoW, and I will remain focused on being a catalyst and enabling PMI to deliver great stakeholder value,” he added.

A PMI certification opens access to work in virtually any industry, anywhere in the world.

In Africa, where youth and new professionals need a direct route to hard and soft skills required to deliver practical results, a PMI certification can prove to be invaluable.

Coupled with a PMI membership, individuals can easily enhance their influence within the project management community through volunteering efforts at local Chapters.

